Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,167 shares of company stock worth $37,804,297 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

