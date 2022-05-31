Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of C opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

