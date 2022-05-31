Civic (CVC) Price Down 1% This Week

Civic (CVC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Civic has a total market cap of $116.63 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civic has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

