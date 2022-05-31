Claar Advisors LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Claar Advisors LLC cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 3.8% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day moving average is $219.76. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.86 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.