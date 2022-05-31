Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 87,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 864,712 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

