Clearline Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 269.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 76,555.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 222,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 5,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.