Clearline Capital LP Buys Shares of 320,387 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,129,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 171,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,302 over the last three months.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. 18,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,138. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

