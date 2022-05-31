Clearline Capital LP Has $2.76 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Golar LNG worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 283,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 774,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

