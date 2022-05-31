Clearline Capital LP Invests $1.97 Million in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 224,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Power stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 14,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,845. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

