Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $286.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

