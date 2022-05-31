Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 832,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,000. Momentive Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after buying an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,326,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after acquiring an additional 710,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,151,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 29,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

