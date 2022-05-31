Clearline Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,027,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000. Vivid Seats makes up 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 2.98% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $35,617,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $6,834,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $6,582,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

SEAT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,840. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Vivid Seats Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.