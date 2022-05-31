Clearline Capital LP Raises Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662,278 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.74% of Origin Materials worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Shares of ORGN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 22,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,716. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.