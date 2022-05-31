Clearline Capital LP Sells 126,304 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,304 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Alight worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 69,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.