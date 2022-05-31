Clearline Capital LP Sells 14,545 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.06% of ODP worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ODP by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ODP by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

