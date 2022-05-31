Clearline Capital LP Sells 36,600 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises 1.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 72,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.