Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy its better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results gained from solid demand for its products and brand strength. It remains encouraged about its portfolio, innovation pipeline, cost savings efforts and inflation-driven pricing actions. However, earnings declined year over year on lower gross margin driven by elevated manufacturing and logistics costs, and higher commodity costs. Its long-term brand investments to support its innovation pipeline and customer engagement efforts have been leading to higher costs, which are likely to persist in fiscal 2022. Adverse impacts from cost inflation, the volatile operating environment and the uncertainty regarding the impacts from the war in Ukraine remain concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $145.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,567. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

