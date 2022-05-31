Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

NET stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

