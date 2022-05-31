CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

CCMP stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

