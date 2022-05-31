Coldstack Market Cap Tops $390,815.56 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $390,815.56 and $172,018.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01125234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00479378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008241 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

