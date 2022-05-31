Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

