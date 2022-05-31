Commerce Bank Has $20.69 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

