Commerce Bank Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

