Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

