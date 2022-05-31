Commerce Bank Sells 3,273 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

