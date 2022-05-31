Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.