Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CDAQW stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

