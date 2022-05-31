Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 742,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $313.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

