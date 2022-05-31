Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

Shares of CCSI stock traded down 1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 47.74. 184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 56.83. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCSI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.