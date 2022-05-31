Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Position Increased by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,982 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for 2.0% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Constellium worth $51,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Constellium by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 152,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. Benchmark raised their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.91. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

