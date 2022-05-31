Consulta Ltd Buys 272,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Consulta Ltd grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 17.4% of Consulta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consulta Ltd owned 0.08% of Visa worth $351,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

V traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.35. 61,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,225. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average of $212.23. The firm has a market cap of $403.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,047 shares of company stock worth $7,086,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

