Contrasting Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Duke Realty pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out -52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Duke Realty and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Duke Realty currently has a consensus price target of $59.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 93.39% 17.47% 10.26% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -94.41% 10.68% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $1.11 billion 18.45 $852.90 million $2.69 19.73 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $25.64 million 4.15 -$6.31 million ($1.83) -4.44

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

