CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Purchased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919,434 shares during the period. CONX makes up 6.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 3.97% of CONX worth $36,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONX by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CONX in the first quarter valued at $489,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,543. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

