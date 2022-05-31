Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.69, but opened at 3.95. Core Scientific shares last traded at 3.81, with a volume of 19,996 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

