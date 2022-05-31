Coreto (COR) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

Coreto (COR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coreto has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $3,440.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

