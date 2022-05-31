Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ryerson by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ryerson by 85.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

RYI traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.