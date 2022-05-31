Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NACCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NC stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,444. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $416.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

