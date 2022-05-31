Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 101,134 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,134 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,156,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 62,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.