Corton Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,446 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Macy’s accounts for about 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

NYSE:M traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516,408. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

