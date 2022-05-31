Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $54,277,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $22,772,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in US Foods by 2,363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 539,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 517,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 24,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. CL King lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

US Foods Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.