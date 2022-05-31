Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $54,277,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $22,772,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in US Foods by 2,363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 539,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 517,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. CL King lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.
US Foods Profile (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
