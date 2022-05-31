Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 12,105 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,244,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $128.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,579. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

