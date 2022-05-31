Corton Capital Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Alcoa accounts for 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of AA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

