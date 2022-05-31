Corton Capital Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,295 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. SM Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. 33,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,665. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 5.18.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

