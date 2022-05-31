Corton Capital Inc. Takes $587,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

GTX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,641. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

