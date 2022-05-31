Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Builders FirstSource comprises 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,936. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

