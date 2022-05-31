Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $292.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.51 or 0.00032733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,078.59 or 0.99917595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

