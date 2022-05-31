Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $560.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.30.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $470.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.