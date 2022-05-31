Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 4,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,046. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 355,145 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.