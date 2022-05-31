Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 4,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,046. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 355,145 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Couchbase (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
