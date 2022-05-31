Critical Analysis: Kaltura (KLTR) versus Its Rivals

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kaltura to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaltura and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $165.02 million -$59.35 million -2.16 Kaltura Competitors $1.73 billion $274.48 million -41,217.57

Kaltura’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura. Kaltura is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -35.92% N/A -29.90% Kaltura Competitors -30.82% -64.83% -7.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kaltura and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kaltura Competitors 2896 13803 24996 694 2.55

Kaltura currently has a consensus price target of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 302.05%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 58.25%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Kaltura competitors beat Kaltura on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

