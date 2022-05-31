Critical Contrast: Ashford (NYSE:AINC) vs. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 2 8 0 2.80 Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $97.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Ashford.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Ashford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $8.36 billion 1.37 $466.74 million $3.44 25.25 Ashford $388.48 million 0.12 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.13

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.58% 54.20% 9.48% Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12%

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Ashford on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

